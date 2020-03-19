In an era of social distancing how will city councils and public boards operate?

Anthony Shahid of St. Louis City and Kumeil Isreal of St. Louis County kneel in front of the St. Louis County Council after calling for the firing of St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar, citing the Wildhaber case and other alleged incidents of discrimination, during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Troy Stolt

CLAYTON — In this corner — weighing in on everyone’s mind — is the COVID-19 pandemic.And in this corner — holding up American democracy — is the public’s right to know.The two powerful forces are squaring off this week as area governments struggle to balance public health and laws that guarantee public access to meetings and records. It also happens to be Sunshine Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors to educate the public about the importance of open government.The issue came into focus on Wednesday, as St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page restricted gatherings of 10 or more people in one space, making almost any kind of in-person meeting illegal. The county’s order went into effect immediately, and the city’s takes effect on Friday. Under an order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited.States attorneys general have issued guidance. Missouri and Illinois encouraged governmental bodies to allow public access to meetings through video or phone, and to post recordings from meetings on the internet. And they have reminded those bodies that they can meet on the phone or internet — as long as the public can listen in.Missouri suggested that public governmental bodies “take advantage of their website and social media pages to post recordings or live streams of public meetings.” In Illinois, Pritzker on Monday suspended some provisions of the Illinois Open Meetings Act through April 8 to allow members of public bodies to attend meetings by phone or video.The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press recommends “if government bodies shift public meetings to online or telephonic formats, they should ensure that the public is provided as much advance notice of such meetings as possible.” Missouri’s law already mandates that in such a scenario, the board must notify the public how to access the meeting. Different public bodies had different strategies.Florissant City Council on Wednesday scheduled a special meeting for Thursday to authorize new leases for city cars. The city livestreams its meetings on its website. At the time of the meeting, the county was under an order from County Executive Sam Page banning groups of 50 more.Page lowered that number to 10 later Wednesday. Florissant has nine council members. With the mayor, city clerk and city attorney, that’s a dozen. The city did not have an immediate response when the Post-Dispatch asked how the meeting could legally be conducted.The village of Hanley Hills postponed to April 23 its trustee meeting it had planned for Thursday to discuss police contracts.“We are not promised tomorrow,” village chairwoman Diana White said in an interview. “Our board with the lawyer is 10 and the clerk makes 11. We’re following orders, and that’s why it’s canceled. There is nothing detrimental that we needed to discuss.”Bi-State Development said no outside visitors would be permitted to attend its Board of Commissioners committee meeting at 8: 30 a.m. Friday, but the meeting would be streamed live on Facebook.Neither Missouri nor Illinois appeared to outright require remote public access to meetings that now may be essentially closed to the public. Asked whether a public body would violate the law by meeting without the public present, the Missouri attorney general’s office did not respond.In Illinois, the attorney general’s office encouraged public bodies to cancel meetings and postpone public business when possible, particularly when it does not involve a critical issue. If a meeting is necessary, the public body should provide video, audio or telephonic access “to maintain openness and transparency to members of the public.”The Missouri attorney general’s office said governmental bodies should use their websites and social media pages to post recordings or live streams of their meetings. The office said it was appropriate for public bodies to discuss and decide routine and essential matters, but should “postpone discussions and votes on higher-profile matters until the state of emergency or crisis has been resolved ….”Both states also clarified how public officials could participate in meetings by phone or internet.In Missouri, an elected member of a public body can generally only participate in a roll-call vote if they are present or participating via video. However, the attorney general wrote, the Sunshine Law allows for participation by phone, fax, internet or other electronic means during emergencies.In Illinois, Pritzker’s order temporarily suspended a provision of the law that a member of the public body be present, allowing a member to participate in the meeting remotely. And it suspended another law requiring meetings to be physically open to the public, allowing a public body to make the meeting available to the public by video, audio or telephone access.Illinois requires public bodies to allow for public comment, and the attorney general said public bodies should consider taking public comment by email or written submission and reading those comments at the meeting. If the meeting is convening by electronic means, the body should ensure the public has means to both observe and comment.Although some public bodies in Missouri do allow for public comment, the state Sunshine Law does not require it. Some bodies, like the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, do not have public comment portions at their meetings.Others, such as the St. Louis County Council, have vigorous ones. So if University City watchdog Tom Sullivan wants to tell council members how disappointing they are, he may have to rely on email for awhile.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The declaration will allow the governor to tap into a special disaster fund to help fight the virus

The ban is part of the social distancing strategy that is meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The case was related to domestic travel and unrelated to the family of a Ladue woman who was the first case in the region.

About 60 employees in the 3,000-worker Truman office building are working remotely

Ownership group of St. Louis’ MLS franchise had previously sought $30 million. New agreement calls for tax credits worth $5.7 million.

The ban is part of the social distancing strategy that is meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The release said Parson received a request to move the date of the election from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

The board is also asking for approval for a vote-by-mail option.

The list of officers who want to replace Jon Belmar includes three lieutenant colonels and five captains.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Thursday declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the city and said canceling events was necessary.

Anthony Shahid of St. Louis City and Kumeil Isreal of St. Louis County kneel in front of the St. Louis County Council after calling for the firing of St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar, citing the Wildhaber case and other alleged incidents of discrimination, during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.