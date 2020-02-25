🔥Impractical Jokers: The Movie🔥

Movie Details & Credits

DreamWorks Distribution |

Release Date:

February 21, 2020

| PG-13

Starring:

Andrea Andrade, Athena Akers, Brian Quinn, Evan Castelloe, Guilherme Apollonio, Hunter Denoyelles, Jaden Smith, James Murray, Joe Gatto, Joey Fatone, Josh Turner, Kane Hodder, Madison Bailey, Paula Abdul, Sal Vulcano

Summary:

The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.

Director:

Chris Henchy

Genre(s):

Comedy

Rating:

PG-13

Runtime:

93 min

