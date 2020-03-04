🔥Imogen Poots: My long distance relationship with James Norton works fine – it's all I've ever known!🔥

Imogen Poots says she is taking her long-distance relationship with boyfriend James Norton in her stride because it is all she has “ever known”.

The actress, who had her big break aged 17 in horror film 28 Weeks Later, has been dating the McMafia star for about two years, with the couple making their red carpet debut at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Poots splits her time between London and New York, while Norton owns a house in Peckham.

The actress, 30, told ES Magazine that despite the couple, pictured, spending many months apart due to work, distance was yet to be a problem. “It’s all I’ve ever known,” she said. “I’ve never known something to fall apart because of distance.”

Poots splits her time between London, where Norton is based, and New York

She added: “I find work to be my happy place, in a way. Because it’s all I’ve ever known: packing up a bag and moving on.

“That restlessness that’s inherent in you is very addictive. And I suppose now I’m supposed to slow down and set up a farm or something.

“But I’m not ready to do that. I want to keep exploring the world.”

Poots, who is currently promoting thriller Vivarium, also spoke about her dislike of social media.

“I’m not a fan because I’m seeing what it’s doing to the generation below me, and that’s really sad with mental health,” she said.

“I think it’s a really slippery slope. It’s intriguing to me but I also wonder, can you ever be authentic? Or is that not the point? Perhaps the point is to sell something.”

But she does occasionally look at social media, admitting: “I’m a lurker.”

