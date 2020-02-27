Immigration refuses to consider stay for Honduran refugee living in Maplewood church, advocates say

1 of 2

“I feel safe here and good here. It’s one way I am able to see be here (US) and see my family. I am waiting for some hop,” said Alex Garcia, who sits for a portrait on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Christ Church Maplewood. When Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials ordered Garcia, an undocumented immigrant, to report for deportation, he took sanctuary in this church back in September. Garcia is one of 36 immigrants living in a place of worship in the U.S., according to a report issued this week by Church World Service, an international agency working with refugees and immigrants. The places of worship, which include churches, synagogues and mosques, are located in 26 cities. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Alex Garcia hugs his son, Caleb, 13, after a press conference, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Christ Church United Church of Christ, the Maplewood church that has given him sanctuary since 2017. U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay on Friday introduced legislation that he said could free Garcia, a Honduran refugee. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Immigration officials on Thursday refused a renewed request by local officials to stay the deportation of Alex Garcia, a refugee and father from Honduras living in sanctuary at a Maplewood church since 2017.In an hourslong meeting, agents of the Department of Homeland Security repeatedly declined to review paperwork detailing community support for Garcia, 38, and asking for discretion that would allow him to take steps toward legal citizenship, Maplewood Mayor Barry Greenberg said. “They said he couldn’t file for a request for a temporary stay because he’s a fugitive,” Greenberg announced shortly after 11 a.m. at St. Louis City Hall, where Garcia’s wife and advocates for the family had been waiting. “But in order for him not to be considered a fugitive,” Greenberg said, “he has to go through the process — and they won’t even grant him a temporary stay to interview him.” It’s at least the second time in recent years that immigration officials have denied a such a request for Garcia, who has been housed by Christ Church United Church of Christ for more than two years. A construction worker from Honduras, Garcia moved to Poplar Bluff after fleeing crime and poverty in his hometown in 2004. He married Carly Zuniga, a U.S. citizen, in May 2010; the couple have five children, all born in the U.S.Zuniga, supporters from Christ Church and other advocates called attention to Garcia’s case at a press conference Thursday morning while Greenberg and St. Louis Aldermen Annie Rice and Megan Ellyia Green tried to file Garcia’s request with immigration officials. The request was part of a nationwide effort this week by faith leaders, activists, attorneys and elected officials to support families in sanctuary. Garcia is one of about 50 undocumented immigrants living in sanctuary in U.S. churches. On Wednesday, the city of Maplewood approved a resolution calling on state and federal officials to stop his deportation. Garcia was granted previously granted two extensions before 2017; the denials since reflect a tougher stance on immigration under President Donald Trump, said Sara John, with the St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America.The denials “fly in the face of our values,” she said. “We believe people should be treated with dignity and respect,” John said.John said advocates could continue to filing applications for a temporary stay.She also called on Congress to pass legislation that could free Garcia. A bill introduced last year by Rep. William Lacy Clay would change Garcia’s immigration status to permanent legal resident of the U.S. and would rescind all orders of removal. “We will continue to fight for the Garcia family,” John said, “until Alex is reunited with his family … and able to do all the things a good father wants to do for his wife and children.”

