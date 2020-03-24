🔥'I'm the nation's PE teacher' — Joe Wicks on going viral🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Yesterday, Joe Wicks broke the internet — or at least, his own Instagram channel.

“It’s literally just crashed because of all the messages coming in,” the floppy-haired fitness guru, better known by his Instagram handle @TheBodyCoach, tells me from his Scandi-style living room in Richmond, now probably the most famous living room in the world. For the last two mornings, Wicks, 33, has broadcast 30-minute PE lessons live on YouTube to more than a million homes across the country in a bid to improve the health of children forced to stay at home owing to the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m going to be the nation’s PE teacher,” he declared when announcing his new daily workouts last Thursday. But as it turns out, that was an understatement: for his first 9am HIIT session yesterday, families dialled in from as far afield as Brazil, South Korea, Jamaica and India. Every morning from now until schools reopen, he’ll be PE teacher to the world.

“I feel like I’m finally doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” says Wicks over the phone as his 18-month-old daughter Indie plays puzzles next to him. She and her three-month-old brother Marley don’t understand what’s going on yet, but Wicks and his wife, former model Rosie Jones, are trying to use the garden and take her to the park regularly to retain a sense of normality (Wicks’ hand is currently bandaged up after falling off his bike last week, “so I can’t do any press-ups,” he told yesterday’s viewers).

Joe Wicks workout from home – In pictures

The millionaire fitness guru and bestselling author, famous for his Lean In 15 cookbook series, grew up wanting to be a PE teacher but ended up taking a starrier turn, becoming one of the country’s most successful personal trainers and TV stars: best-selling fitness DVDs, a Channel 4 makeover show, devoted Instagram followers from John Terry to Ellie Goulding, three number-one non-fiction books in one year (more than Jamie or Nigella). He’s spent the last four years visiting thousands of the country’s schools to lead mini HIIT workouts and encourage healthy living. “Ultimately I’ve come full circle and here I am as the by PE teacher for the world,” he laughs.

But Wicks is serious about getting children moving. “I believe it can help kids retain more information and be more focused,” he says, reading me his favourite tweet from the thousands he received during yesterday’s live-stream. “‘My kids are really struggling with everything right now. It’s only going to get harder as the days go on. We did PE with Joe just now and they laughed the entire time. Thank you.’”

Wicks feels touched by messages such as this from parents and believes his classes will genuinely make a difference to families over the next few months before schools reopen.

“If we can eat healthily and exercise then we can come out of this just fine,” he continues. “It’s about kids feeling energised and happy for that half an hour. I want them to feel safe and not be worried about what’s going on, because it’s a confusing time for little ones.”

Wicks says the idea for online PE lessons came to him at midnight last Wednesday. He was meant to be starting a tour of 12 UK schools this week, then news came that all were to close. “This idea, ‘PE with Joe’, just popped into my head. I thought, ‘let’s not just do one a week, let’s do PE every day. Let’s show these kids we can do something.’”

The idea is to support parents, too, in encouraging a routine. Wicks hopes children will get up, have their breakfast (his is porridge with nuts and peanut butter), and do their PE lesson before starting the day. Parents can join in and Wicks plans to introduce an educational element as the weeks go on — “talking about colours or numbers, mentioning the muscles we’re using”.

The beauty of exercise, however, is there’s no language barrier. Whether kids are hard of hearing or speak a different language, “they can still watch and follow along,” says Wicks. “Any country, any language can take part” — which is why he thinks his videos have been such a success across the globe. More than 800,000 households live-streamed yesterday’s workout and you can watch it later on YouTube if you’re in a different time-zone: at a last count, Wicks’ debut PE lesson had more than two million views.

Aside from the rocketing viewing figures, Wicks insists his working day looks pretty much the same as it normally does outside of the coronavirus crisis — exercise, time with the family, recording YouTube workouts. Though the living room looks a little different: all the furniture, including sofas, has been “dumped in the corridor” to make space for filming. “That’s basically my studio now,” he says, explaining how he’s so “committed” to streaming his workouts for the next few months he’s given his sofa away to his auntie.

How is he coping with the global press attention and barrage of messages? “I’ve never seen anything like it,” laughs Wicks, recalling the thousands of comments coming in during yesterday’s workout (his brother and “main man” Nikki, was reading them out through his AirPods to help with shout-outs).

Despite the numbers, Wicks is determined to respond to fans personally where possible, promising “if you kept sending me a voice note every day for a few days, you would get a reply from me”. Once his Instagram is back up and running, that is.

15-minute magic —Joe’s workout

Do each exercise for 30 seconds, then have a 30 second rest. Repeat the full sequence three times for a 15-minute workout.

Cardio: Run or march on the spot

Legs: Squat by standing up, sitting down into an imaginary chair, then standing up again

Cardio arms: Stand with both feet on the ground and punch out in front of you with quick jabs

Lower body: Stand with your feet together then reverse lunge by throwing one leg back and bending

Upper body: Do tricep dips off a chair or press-ups off the ground