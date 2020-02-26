🔥'I'm the devil' attacker faces jail for biting off woman's lip at Notting Hill Carnival🔥

A man who said “I’m the devil” as he bit off a woman’s top lip at Notting Hill Carnival is facing jail today.

Jason Thompson, 42, approached the victim and shoved her as she posed for a photo.

She challenged him and he told her “I’m the devil” before headbutting her and digging his teeth into her lip.

The woman tried to pursue the attacker but was bleeding heavily and collapsed when she realised how badly hurt she was. She was then rushed to hospital for specialist facial surgery.

Thompson left the carnival shortly after the attack on August 25 last year and went for a Nando’s on the way home. He was reported to police by a cousin.

At Isleworth crown court yesterday, he pleaded guilty to causing GBH with intent.

CPS prosecutor Jonathan Efemini said: “This violent attack by a stranger has changed this victim’s life forever… despite permanently disfiguring another’s face, Thompson drove home with his cousin, even enjoying a Nando’s on his way.”

Thompson, from Tottenham, has been remanded in custody until sentencing on March 27.