🔥I'm taking a stand against the culture of box-ticking🔥

The American anthropologist Polly Wiessner used to spend a quarter of every year with the !Kung bushmen in southern Africa. When she got home to New York, every time she felt at first a great sense of relief to have escaped the complex networks of reciprocity that bind those tribes — but 48 hours later, she always felt a profound sense of loss.

She argued that reciprocity is hardwired into humans. When I heard her story, I wondered whether it might be a clue as to why everyone seems so cross these days. I’m not talking about Brexit, or coronavirus, but something more fundamental. I believe the rage we feel is the result of constantly being offered what look like reciprocal relationships by the organisations we deal with, both public and private, which they then betray.

It could be summed up in the word “tickbox”, the title of my book. It describes the gap between official appearance and brute reality — when they tick the box to say, for example, that the cladding on Grenfell Tower is safe.

Or when we’re expected to say how we feel about every interaction with our bank, using a five-point scale, while staff suggest they would really appreciate a five. Or it might be the workers in schools or hospitals who are expected to tick boxes rather than look after the needs of the people they are supposed to serve.

Do you feel your blood pressure rising? We know the boxes are actually ticked to check up on staff or to feed the demand for target figures from further up the chain of command. We sense it is about internal processes, and we are right.

How can we solve this? Tickbox is particularly rife in big, centralised organisations, so we need to push for devolution, antitrust action and localisation. But things will only shift when, as professionals or punters, we refuse to toe the line.

To start with, we could create an award for egregious box ticking. My nominations would include Sopra Steria, the French IT company operating visa applications for the UK immigration service. It is forbidden by Home Office rules from telling applicants what is wrong with their application. Staff are also discouraged from telling applicants that papers are missing in case they cancel appointments and mess up the schedule. The firm’s enquiries line costs £2.50 a minute.

Another offender is Hermes and other service companies that are so overconfident about their processes that they don’t offer any easy means to reach a human being when anything goes wrong — just an endless circumlocution. Finally, the rail firms who seem happy to sell us full-price tickets when they know perfectly well the trains will not be running that day and we will queue in the rain for rail replacement buses while automated announcements regret that our “journey will take longer than expected”.

Those are my favourite examples of the stupidification and hollowing out of our organisations. Which are yours?

David Boyle is the author of Tickbox: How It Is Taking Control Of Our Money, Our Health, Our Lives — And How We Can Fight Back (Little, Brown)