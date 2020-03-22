🔥I'm begging you to listen: 'Broken' doctor's social distancing plea after helping critically ill coronavirus patients🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A doctor volunteering to help critically ill coronavirus patients said she wants to “scream” until people listen to social distancing warnings.

Dr Natalie Silvey, an anaesthetic registrar, shared a selfie of her looking exhausted following a nine-hour stint, in which she moved those suffering from the outbreak around facilities in London.

“I feel broken and we are only at the start,” she wrote on twitter.

“I am begging people – please do social distancing and self isolation.”

Dr Silvey said she had spent the day in protective equipment assisting on the frontline of the crisis, describing how the protective gear had left her face with “red/purple marks”.

“Those red/purple marks across my face are from my mask and are deeper than you think.

“Today I have seen just what Covid-19 is doing and now I just want to scream at people to listen to us,” she said.

“I volunteered to do this. The consultant anaesthetist I was with volunteered.

“This is bringing out the best of us. Now can the rest of the country please bring out their best and listen.”

It comes as more than 5,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK, while at least 233 people have died after being confirmed to have been infected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued stark warnings that the NHS could be overwhelmed if people do not heed warnings to limit their social interactions.

Dr Silvey was inundated with messages of support after sharing the photo.

One wrote: “I am so grateful to you and your colleagues and truly shaken by the staggering stupidity and selfishness of some of my fellow citizens.”

Another said: “You are a hero. You are amazing for doing your thing. Words can’t express how I feel for you and your colleagues and how much you are giving.”

Andrew Gwynne MP wrote: “Thank you doesn’t seem enough.

“But thank you – and please, please, follow Natalie’s advice on social distancing and self isolation. This virus will be a killer for far too many. Do your bit and #StayHomeSaveLives #COVIDー19​.”

Dr Silvey later wrote: “Bit blown away by the responses to this. I was a crying mess when I sent it.

“The real heroes – nurses. Today I saw just what efforts they are going to and I am truly humbled to work alongside them.”