🔥‘I’m absolutely fine’: Italy’s oldest COVID-19 survivor? A 95-year-old grandmother🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
‘i’m-absolutely-fine’:-italy’s-oldest-covid-19-survivor?-a-95-year-old-grandmother

ROME — A grandmother aged 95 has become the oldest person in Italy to recover from coronavirus.

Alma Clara Corsini has been able to return home after beating the illness, which has so far claimed 5,500 lives and infected nearly 60,000 people in Italy.

She was admitted to a hospital near Modena on March 5 and managed to recover without the help of antiviral medication. “I’m fine, I’m absolutely fine,” she told local media, praising the doctors and nurses who helped her recover. “They were wonderful, the people who looked after me.”

Corsini returned to the nursing home in which she lives in the town of Fanano, near Modena.

You May Also Like

pilot-season-2020:-networks-order-backup-scripts,-may-move-toward-streaming-model-amid-coronavirus-crisis

Pilot Season 2020: Networks Order Backup Scripts, May Move Toward Streaming Model Amid Coronavirus Crisis

sos-branches-to-close-during-stay-at-home-order

SOS branches to close during stay-at-home order

boris-johnson-faces-calls-for-clarity-after-ordering-three-week-lockdown-and-giving-police-powers-to-enforce-measures

🔥Boris Johnson faces calls for clarity after ordering three-week lockdown and giving police powers to enforce measures🔥

st-louis-and-st.-charles-county-report-first-covid-19-deaths-as-virus-spreads-across-the-region

🔥St. Louis and St. Charles County report first COVID-19 deaths as virus spreads across the region🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *