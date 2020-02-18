🔥I'm a responsible adult about to become a parent, so quit the baby talk about mommas and magic cubs🔥

By its very definition, to infantilise someone means to treat them like a child. The end result being that continued infantilisation causes the person — no matter their age — to start behaving like, you guessed it, a child. Maybe this explains why, despite my imminent metamorphosis into “mummahood”, I’m feeling so damned immature.

It all comes down to this one, rather simple, terrifically annoying thing: literature directed at parents is written as if their baby or child were the one reading it.

Why must those of us who are perfectly capable of grasping the basics of the English language become subjected overnight to being spoken to like we are children?

Sorry, “bubbas”. We are not “bubbas”. We are not even “mommas waiting to pop”. We are adults. And the last time I checked, we are the ones that are supposed to be responsible for the children. We’re not the carefree ones who have time to swim around in infantilised language because we are too young to realise that magic is myth and fairies do not exist.

Books. Apps. Social feeds. Newsletters. Podcasts. They’re all guilty. And I’m not saying all literature aimed at parents must be academic, or structured like a New Yorker article in order for the reader to come away feeling truly nourished and educated. But seriously, who decided that signing off an email “with sprinkles and magic” was necessary because a parent was reading it?

For some, the journey into parenthood is relatively quick and easy, for others it can be arduous, slow and at times traumatic. Whatever your entry point, I don’t know of a single parent who has welcomed being spoken to like as if they are two years old.

I recently did what I do whenever I reach boiling point on a topic: I posted about it on Twitter. I shared a few screen grabs to highlight the inane and incessantly dumb language I was being fed on a daily basis since becoming pregnant. I was not alone in my frustration. Mothers from every corner of the internet, from stay-at-home mums to chefs, project managers to lawyers, got in touch to scream and shout that they too were insulted and fed up with how they were being spoken to.

And it’s not just mums. Dads get it too. My husband downloaded a “daddy” app that in principle should have been his digital guide, there to smooth his inaugural voyage into fatherhood one notification at a time.

The reality was quite the opposite. The app communicated with him as though he were a lumberjack. A lumberjack who existed solely to support his good lady lumberjill.

Oh and, the good lady lumberjill (me) was growing a cub. A cub! Maybe it’s just me, but I’m not sure if using a bizarre interspecies set-up is the best way to educate parents-in-waiting on the nuts and bolts of new parenthood. And there is a lot to learn. but we want to be talked to in plain English.

My husband tried the lumberjack/dad-to-be app for a few days before deleting it and concluding “they’re talking to fathers — who also happen to be six years old.” I concur.

Ian is right — good teachers are heroes

I didn’t know much about footballer-turned-pundit Ian Wright before his appearance on Sunday’s Desert Island Discs. Now? I’m his biggest fan.

No topic — from racism to family abuse — was off the table. He elegantly recalled life-changing memories with good humour and quite a few tears. Most notably about his old teacher Mr Pigden.

Ian wasn’t academic at school. One of Those Kids. Unable to fit in with the system. But all that changed when Mr Pigden gave Ian responsibility outside of academia.

Tasks including a turn as Milk Monitor (ah, remember those days?) gave Ian purpose. And lo, by being noticed and feeling valued, Ian gained confidence. His academic skills improved and he attended regular lessons again.

Listening to Ian talk about Mr Pigden was an important reminder in how essential teachers are. Here’s to the teachers who pay attention, I hope you’re getting a well-earned rest this half-term.

And I challenge you not to bawl your eyes out listening to this episode.

London isn’t the problem… it’s you

Oh, London. Even though you’re enormous, utterly untamable and probably don’t even know my name, whenever somebody moans about you I jump to your defence.

A recent study showed a rise in people leaving the capital for the North (increasing from one per cent in 2009 to 13 per cent in 2019.) And I get it. You’re not easy.

But when people are citing reasons including “I went to the same café for three years and they didn’t see me as a regular”, I can’t help but roll my eyes and scream that it’s not London, it’s you.

And, if you do go to the same café for three years without being acknowledged as a regular, you need a new café.

