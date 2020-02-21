🔥I'm a proud pansexual but I still fear hate crimes🔥

This has been a big year for me already. Last month, after much public pressure, I made my pansexuality public. Those close to me were supportive, though not everyone had heard the term before. It means being attracted to someone regardless of their sex or gender identity. For me, it is a relatively new term for an old idea, where emotional connection takes precedence over physical attributes of an individual. And as this, above anything else, best defines how I feel, it’s how I choose to identify.

Many of you won’t care that I used to have a boyfriend but now have a girlfriend, and that’s great. My hope is that in the future, we live in a world where no one feels they have to “declare” their sexuality. That it will matter so little, it won’t be worth mentioning.

But there are signs that society as a whole is getting less accepting. Even in London, homophobic hate crimes have increased by 55 per cent in the past five years, and transphobic hate crimes have quadrupled. Somehow, our streets are less safe than they were before equal marriage became legal in 2013.

Before coming out last month, the experiences of others had made me fearful. I read about the lesbian couple attacked for their sexuality on a bus in West Hampstead last May, and worried that if I publicly came out, or held my partner’s hand, we’d fall victim to the same abuse. I never thought about that once when I was with previous boyfriends. My love now felt dangerous.

But there are so many things we can do to help change this, such as improve education and awareness of LGBT+ history. And this year, we have a chance to send a message on a global stage.

In June, the UK will co-host Euro 2020. Unfortunately, reports of homophobia in football have risen by nine per cent. Just over two weeks ago, police arrested two West Ham fans for allegedly making homophobic gestures towards Brighton supporters.

If the Government makes the right decisions in advance, we could end up talking about this tournament for all the right reasons. We could set a great example while the world is watching.

As a Liberal with a big L, I’m not a fan of introducing laws for no good reason. But making LGBT+ hate crime an aggravated offence, bringing it in line with racial and religious hate, would send just the right message at the right time. That’s a good enough reason for me.

Being “out” should mean being able to openly love my partner. Of course, in some ways I am lucky, and our society is the envy of many. But that doesn’t mean we are perfect. LGBT+ people are still subject to abuse and inequalities, and we need to work harder to be more progressive and inclusive. For those who come out as I did, I know there is security in being comfortable and confident within yourself. But our society needs to be a far safer space. The choice to come out should be met with acceptance and love, and made without fear.

Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.