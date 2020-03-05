🔥I'm a Londoner: inspiring Rhia O'Reilly is a charity worker by day and a wrestling champion by night🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

For this fourth episode of our I’m a Londoner series, which aims to reveal the beating heart of the capital through conversations with people living in the city – and to celebrate International Women’s Day – we invited Rhia O’Reilly, a charity worker and professional wrestler, to share her story.

O’Reilly remembers a time at Wrestle Queendom when she jumped from the top of a cage into the match. “I started climbing up, and up, and up. I’ve never felt like I was higher off the ground in my entire life. And I look at everybody in the ring, I climb over that cage, and I just dive straight in. I landed on all of them and took them all out.”

Rhia in her wrestling outfit (Rhia O’Reilly)

At just 12 years old, O’Reilly knew she would live in London after reading Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman, a tale which takes place below the streets of the city. She also dreamed of being a professional wrestler, but that dream was buried until a friend reminded her one day while they were watching a wrestling competition.

“Something went off in my brain, and I was like, ‘Ping! That’s it.’” She handed in her notice and moved to Canada to train at pro-wrestling legend Lance Storm’s academy.

Upon her return, she finally moved to London where she joined the feminist punk-rock wrestling group Eve. Together, they put on the first all-female wrestling show in the city, something that had been banned in London until the 1980s. With her signature move, the ‘Rhia-djustment’, she has become the Pro Wrestling Eve champion three times.

But at the height of her career, O’Reilly broke her ankle and leg, which left her out of the ring for nine months. “At that moment, my heart sank… I had so many exciting opportunities ahead of me. And it felt like it was all taken away from me.”

This forced her to “Rhia-djust” her life. She had been wrestling full-time and found herself in need of a job. She stumbled upon the Big Issue Foundation. Having been involved in charitable causes for a long time, O’Reilly fit the foundation’s ethos perfectly and it took her only one interview to land the job.



Here Rhia reveals how she found her way into the world of female wrestling, and how it helped her self-confidence.

I’m from Northern Ireland originally. I came to England to go to university. And while I was there I had a job. I was working for a banking corporation while I was at uni and studying. And when I finished, I knew I did not want to be making fat cats fatter. But I didn’t know what I wanted to do. And I was with some friends one night, and we were watching wrestling. And one of my friends was like ‘Didn’t you like, say you wanted to be a wrestler when you were younger?’ And something went off in my brain.

Wrestling helped me in so many other ways as well. Because it really developed my sense of who I was and also developed my confidence. I didn’t always believe in myself as much. My character was out there and was like, ‘I’m here! I’m amazing! I don’t care what you think’. But I still cared, I care about other people’s opinions. I definitely was faking that confidence, and then slowly it built.

Wrestling is pretty dangerous and we try really hard to prevent injuries to take care of each other’s bodies as well as our own. But sometimes accidents happen. I was really, really lucky that I hadn’t had any serious injuries until two years ago. But two years ago I was in a title match. I was the Pro-Wrestling Eve Champion and I had a title to fence. I was standing at the edge of the ring and I got knocked off. I landed on the floor and I shattered my ankle.

If London was a Wrestler I think they would be bold. They would be outspoken. They would definitely be a good guy. They’d be fighting for the sides of all things good. But at the same time they wouldn’t take nonsense from anyone else. So, they would be ready, and they would be in there to win.

