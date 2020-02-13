🔥I'm a Londoner: How London's happiest bus driver turned his life of drugs and crime around🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

I’m a Londoner is a new series from the Evening Standard that hopes to reveal the beating heart of the capital through conversations with people living in this vibrant city.

From bus drivers to 7/7 survivors, these stripped back and unheard stories will give you a glimpse into a London you may never have seen before. We aim to highlight the real voices of Londoners; to understand their experience of living in the capital and give a platform for them to tell their own stories and challenge stereotypes.

With almost nine million people living in the capital, London is a diverse city. Through this series we hope to shine a light on the things that unite us rather than divide us as Londoners.

In the first episode of the weekly series, we spoke to Patrick Lawson, crowned London’s happiest bus driver last year.

He describes how he turned his life around after becoming involved with drugs and violence.

Cornered in a drug house by people seeking revenge, Mr Lawson’s only chance of escape was through a window.

“They took me into a room. I was beaten, tortured. I was held in this room for nearly four hours,” he tells us.

Later as he lay in hospital, homeless and battling addiction, he realised things had to change.

Just last year, this same man was awarded the Hello London Award for outstanding customer service. Now a bus driver, Lawson’s passengers consider him the happiest double decker operator in the capital, ferrying them to and from their destinations with a smile.

The famous red buses of London brought opportunity and a fresh start for Lawson who is now dedicated to bringing joy to the capital’s streets. Determined to not lose his days to drugs and crime again, the bus driver vowed to give back and continues striving “to be a better person”.

If you take the 26 bus today, you’ll be greeted by a grinning Lawson, a man with an incredible story of hope, whose only concern is that he can make your journey special.

“If you’re on my bus, you are the most important person on my bus”

I’m a Londoner and my customers have voted me London’s happiest bus driver. I drive the route 26 bus from Hackney Wick to Waterloo and I enjoy my days driving my passengers around London.

I was beaten throughout my childhood in Nigeria. It first started with sticks and then with wires, horse whips. I came back to England, went to school, had an African accent, and was bullied. I left with no qualifications. My mother kicked us out when I was 16 years old because she said we were bad, unruly, naughty children. This was my introduction into homelessness on the streets.

I mixed with the wrong crowd which inevitably led me to a dark path. A dark, dark road of violence and crime which eventually led me to being in prison… I was in a vicious cycle of addiction, homelessness, abuse, of being abused.

Fast forward to where I am today: I was with a project called Single Homeless Project and I told my supervisor I would like to become a bus driver. I had learnt through the drug services helping me to be a better person, I realised that I wanted to be a better person. I want to give back to life because life has given me back my life…

On my first day on the buses training, I decided to myself that I’m going to say “hi” to all my passengers and I kept that promise. Now I’ve been a London bus driver for two years and four months and every day that I’m on my bus, it’s like I remember where I’ve come from and the chance that life has given me.

I could be dead. I could have either killed myself or they could have killed me in that drug house, however, I've been given a chance so what could I do as a bus driver to give back? The way I choose to serve the community, I believe that you are the most important person on this earth. If you're on my bus, you are the most important person on my bus, so I will look to you and I will say to you, "good morning" and you will feel like you are the most important person on my bus.