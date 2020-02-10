🔥Illuminated design inspired by St Paul's Cathedral goes on display outside the landmark🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

A design inspired by the medieval St Paul’s Cathedral will take centre stage outside the current landmark after it won an architecture competition.

The series of acrylic panels, which illuminate the pavement outside the building when sunlight passes through, were influenced by the Rose Window of the old cathedral which burned down in the Great Fire of London in 1666,

Nick Tyrer, who designed the work with fellow architect Umut Baykan, said: “We are thrilled to be able to share our vision for St Paul’s, a playful nod to the site’s forgotten history. Rose is inspired by the much-celebrated stained-glass window of Old St Paul’s Cathedral, that was lost to the Great Fire of London. We hope Rose will offer a little joy and colour to the community of Cheapside.”

It will be installed as part of this year’s London Festival of Architecture.

February’s best exhibitions