Illinois surpasses 1,000 Coronavirus cases, governor seeks healthy people to volunteer, donate blood

ILLINOIS — The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,049 on Sunday, state officials said, up from 753 cases on Saturday. Three more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll in the state to nine.During his now-daily press briefing on the statewide impact of the coronavirus on Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked healthy residents to consider volunteering, if they are able. “Please do not use this as a free pass to violate the stay at home order,” Pritzker said. “This is an opportunity for healthy college students looking for something to do or individuals who aren’t able to work from home. (It’s) an opportunity for people who are healthy and looking to help.”He also asked healthy residents to consider donating blood. The Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage as thousands of blood drives were canceled nationwide. Pritzker said that NBC shows Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and Chicago Med had all reached out to donate personal protective equipment such as masks to healthcare workers, and several trade unions and businesses had stepped up to do the same. Businesses interested in making donations of PPE can email ppe.donations@illinois.gov. “To all those organizations, know that you are truly providing life-saving equipment for our healthcare workers,” Pritzker said. Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson is not holding a press briefing today; they will resume on Monday.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

