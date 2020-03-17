Illinois Supply & Provisions ends walk-ins to curb coronavirus

COLLINSVILLE — One of two cannabis dispensaries selling to recreational buyers in the metro east is turning away walk-in customers in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.Illinois Supply & Provisions, at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive, will use online pre-ordering only at its Collinsville and Springfield shops. Medical and recreational customers can place orders at illinoissandp.com. The company asks customers not to arrive at the store prior to its scheduled pick-up time. Supply & Provisions is the only marijuana store in Collinsville. The Green Solution, 2021 Goose Lake Road in Sauget, also sells recreational pot in the Metro East.

