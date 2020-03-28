Illinois sets guidelines for schools during pandemic

1 of 2

A woman walks on the sidewalk in front of NorthShore Skokie Hospital sign in Skokie, Ill., Friday, March 27, 2020. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state, which went into effect on March 21, 2020 and lasts through at least April 7. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A resident rides his bicycle on the street in Evanston, Ill., Friday, March 27, 2020. Lack of social distancing in Chicago led to the closure of parks and trails amid COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Illinois has set new guidelines for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it seems more likely remote learning and other changes will continue further into the academic year.The Illinois State Board of Education said late Friday that all districts must implement remote learning plans for all schools starting Tuesday. The board said districts may use online or non-digital learning, such as giving out homework packets, but that districts must find ways to engage students.Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suspended state-mandated standardized testing, including the SAT, which is widely used for college admissions. The state board said it’s working on options to allow high school juniors to take the SAT in the fall.Pritzker originally ordered schools closed through March but extended the order through at least April 7 as the state tried to get a handle on the pandemic by issuing a stay-at-home order through the same day. Chicago Public Schools suspended in-person classes at least through April 20.Both Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have said they do not know when schools may be able to reopen, but Lightfoot predicted Friday that Pritzker’s stay-at-home order will last “deep into April.”The state board of education guidance issued Friday says districts should adopt a grading system of “pass” or “incomplete,” and students should be allowed to make up or do assignments over.Illinois has reported 3,026 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, with cases in Chicago and suburban Cook County accounting for about three-quarters of the state total. Chicago and Cook County authorities have reported 20 deaths linked to the coronavirus, among 34 statewide, but infections statewide have jumped 135% just since Monday.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

