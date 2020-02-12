🔥Illinois man buried in corn, dies inside farm’s grain bin🔥

MORRISONVILLE, Ill. — A central Illinois man has died after becoming buried in corn while working inside a farm’s grain bin.David L. Lowis, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning at a farm in rural Morrisonville, about 75 miles northeast of St. Louis.Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans said that first responders had to cut a hole in the grain bin to get to Lowis, but the Taylorville man died after being submerged in the corn.An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday on Lowis, WCIA-TV reported.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.