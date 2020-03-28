Illinois infant with COVID-19 dies, cause of death unknown

1 of 2

A woman walks on the sidewalk in front of NorthShore Skokie Hospital sign in Skokie, Ill., Friday, March 27, 2020. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state, which went into effect on March 21, 2020 and lasts through at least April 7. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A resident rides his bicycle on the street in Evanston, Ill., Friday, March 27, 2020. Lack of social distancing in Chicago led to the closure of parks and trails amid COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois infant with COVID-19 has died, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday. The cause of death is unknown and an investigation is underway.Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there hasn’t been a death associated with the new coronavirus in an infant, and she again urged people to do all they can to prevent the spread of the virus.“If you haven’t been paying attention, maybe this is your wake-up call,” Ezike said.The risk of death and severe illness from COVID-19 is greater for older adults and people with other health problems. In most cases, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization.Children have made up a small fraction of coronavirus cases worldwide. A letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine by Chinese researchers earlier this month reported the death of a 10-month-old with COVID-19. The infant had a bowel blockage and organ failure, and died four weeks after being hospitalized.Separate research published in the journal Pediatrics traced 2,100 infected children in China and noted one death, a 14-year old. The study found less than 6% of children were seriously ill.LATESTIllinois reported 465 new cases on Saturday and 13 deaths, including a state employee. Six of the deaths, including the infant, were in Cook County, which includes Chicago. The new numbers bring Illinois’ total cases to 3,491, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties.Pritzker urged people to follow his stay-at-home order and practice social distancing when outside of their home, and said new shopping procedures will be starting, such as announcements in stores reminding shoppers to keep six feet apart and a temporary ban on reusable bags.He also McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago will serve as Illinois’ first “field hospital.” On Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers’ commander, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, told reporters the corps is setting up beds to accommodate about 3,000 patients at the convention center, and will be ready by April 24.“We’re not waiting of the worst,” Pritzker said. “We’re preparing ourselves for the worst.”SCHOOLSThe Illinois State Board of Education late Friday set new guidelines for schools as it seems more likely remote learning and other changes will continue further into the academic year. The board said districts must implement remote learning plans for all schools starting Tuesday. Districts may use online or non-digital learning, such as giving out homework packets, but must find ways to engage students.Pritzker has suspended state-mandated standardized testing, including the SAT, which is widely used for college admissions. The state board said it’s working on options to allow high school juniors to take the SAT in the fall. It also said districts should adopt a grading system of “pass” or “incomplete,” and students should be allowed to make up or do assignments over.Pritzker originally ordered schools closed through March but has extended the order through at least April 7 as the state tried to get a handle on the pandemic by issuing a stay-at-home order through the same day. Chicago Public Schools suspended in-person classes at least through April 20.Both Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have said they do not know when schools may be able to reopen, but Lightfoot predicted Friday that Pritzker’s stay-at-home order will last “deep into April.”SMART 911Lightfoot asked Chicago residents on Saturday to sign up for a “Smart 911” system that allows people to let police, fire and emergency medical crews know that they are under quarantine or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Lightfoot said the free service will help keep crews responding to emergencies safe and healthy.People also can include other information they may want first responders to have in case of an emergency, such as health conditions or whether they are are hard of hearing or deaf. Those who are quarantined can use the Smart911 app on a cellphone to receive messages checking on their health status.———Associated Press Health Writer Matthew Perrone in Washington contributed.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor is giving up his salary and bonus for the year to pay the steakhouse chain’s front-line employees during the virus pandemic.

You’ll need to make less than $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 per couple to get the full amounts. Calculate your payment here. Plus, what to do (and not do) with the money.

Joe Biden during a CNN town hall Friday night detailed how he’d respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FBI released no other details, including why agents responded to the area and what led up to the shooting.

The package would give one-time direct payments to Americans — $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.

School closures mean that teachers and other mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect aren’t seeing kids on a daily basis.

A woman likely faces criminal charges after purposely coughing on $35,000 worth of food at a Pennsylvania grocery store, sparking coronavirus fears.

The battle to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe enters a critical phase as cities, states and nations lock down. Catch up on the latest and learn what you can do to stay healthy.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday ordered Minnesota residents in nonessential jobs to stay at home for two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming the state’s health care system.

‘The cure can’t be worse than the disease.’