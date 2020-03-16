Illinois House postpones session over corinavirus; 12 new cases bring total to 105

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House on Monday postponed its session in Springfield until danger from spreading COVID-19 abates.A memo to members from Jessica Basham, chief of staff to the House speaker, said the session schedule is under daily review “and should be considered ‘in flux’” because of the potentially deadly illness caused by the new coronavirus.“Any call for session will not be made lightly — the greatest priority is the consideration of the health and safety of all our communities,” Basham wrote. “A call to return to Springfield amidst this public health emergency would occur only if necessary.”For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.Illinois officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 105. Gov. J.B. Pritzker also ordered all gatherings of more than 50 people be cancelled statewide in line with new CDC guidelines. Regional leaders in the St. Louis area had already banned such events. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the General Assembly was scheduled to return to Springfield Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Leaders canceled this week’s session days because health experts had begun cautioning against gathering in large groups, where close proximity makes transmission of the virus more likely.The Senate continues to evaluate the situation, said John Patterson, spokesman for the Senate president.“The cancellation of this week’s session days bought us more time to explore legislative priorities and scheduling,” Patterson said. “We are taking it day by day at this point.”Aside from a two week Easter-Passover break in April, lawmakers expected to gavel in at the Capitol at least three times weekly until the May 31 scheduled adjournment. They must conclude an annual budget by the July 1 start of the next fiscal year.Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this article.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

