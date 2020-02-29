Illinois has no new coronavirus cases, BJC says

1 of 2

Emergency Department Nurse Angela Shaw takes the temperature of a baby in the emergency reception area on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Shaw is wearing an isolation droplet mask to protect herself from people coming into the hospital with contagious diseases. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Michel Kamga of Maryland wears a mask to protect himself against the coronavirus as he arrives at St. Louis Lambert International Airport for a local wedding on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Kamga was taking precautions after getting sick on a recent trip to New York. “I think it was just a cold,” said Kamga. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — St. Clair County Health Department confirmed Friday that there are no new cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Illinois, according to a news release Friday from BJC Healthcare.A Post-Dispatch story Friday said BJC’s Belleville Memorial Hospital had cared for a patient that the Illinois Department of Public Health was testing for the virus. The results would take several days, BJC said.BJC would not comment further Friday, citing patient privacy.

St. Louis hospital systems prep for possibility of coronavirus.