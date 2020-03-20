Illinois governor orders lockdown, requiring residents to stay home starting Saturday

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all residents across the state to stay home, venturing outside only for essential jobs and errands.The order will take effect Saturday evening at 5 p.m. and last through April 7, ordering all non-essential businesses to stop operating.Residents will still be allowed to leave their homes for some reasons, like exercise, walking the dog, picking up medicine and shopping for grocery stores. “I didn’t come to this decision easily,” Pritzker said in a Friday news conference. “I fully recognize in some cases I am choosing between saving people live and saving people’s livelihoods.”But, Pritzker said, medical experts have advised him that if left unchecked the epidemic could overrun the healthcare system. As of Thursday afternoon, four people had died in Illinois and 422 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including three people in St. Clair County and one in Madison County in Metro East. Forty-two cases in Illinois, including 30 residents and 12 staff members, are linked to a nursing home in DuPage County in the Chicago area.Pritzker’s order Friday comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a similar statewide measure the day before, placing the state’s 40 million residents in the biggest lockdown in the nation. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo followed suit Friday morning, banning gatherings statewide and ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home.At a news conference Friday, president Trump said he was not considering a similar national lockdown.The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

