Illinois governor orders all restaurants to close for dine-in customers until the end of the month

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with elected and health officials, provides a daily update on the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Illinois, on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday afternoon that all restaurants and bars will be closed to dine-in customers beginning Monday night through the end of the month, except for delivery and pick-up orders. The order will go into effect beginning at end of business Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and the disease it causes COVID-19. Advising people to completely avoid restaurants “might be overkill right now,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” but he added that he wouldn’t go to one himself because he didn’t want to be in a “crowded place” and risk having to self-quarantine.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.The Associated Press provided some information for this article.

