Illinois governor: Election still on, despite virus concerns

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses the media about the coronavirus during a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, Ill., Monday, March 16, 2020. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

A sign informs customers that the business is open for takeout only to help stop the transmission of the new coronavirus at a Starbucks in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, March 16, 2020. Starbucks announced Sunday its company-owned stores across the U.S. and Canada will shift to a “to go” model for at least two weeks to encourage social distancing. While customers can still walk up to the counter and order, there will be no seating in stores. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses the media about the coronavirus during a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, Ill., Monday, March 16, 2020. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses the media about the coronavirus during a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, Ill., Monday, March 16, 2020. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that Illinois’ primary election won’t be postponed, even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached triple digits, the legislative session was halted and the federal government suggested avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more.During his daily briefing about the potentially deadly illness caused by the coronavirus, Pritzker pointed to Tuesday’s election as a touchstone of normalcy in a chaotic time. His state public health director reported that the number of cases in Illinois has hit 105 in 15 counties.“This is the right thing to do. Our democracy needs to go on, we need to elect leaders,” Pritzker said. “If we cancel these elections, when would you have an election?”Ohio officials took action Monday to try and postpone that state’s primary, one of four scheduled for Tuesday along with Illinois, Florida and Arizona.Pritzker’s briefing began just after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidelines on 10-person gathering guidelines. But President Donald Trump suggested elections should go forward, and Pritzker said health experts he consulted convinced him the voting could be conducted safely.“Every time somebody goes and votes, a voting machine that people are touching, it’s being wiped down,” Pritzker said. “We have guidance to all the election judges to make sure to maintain social-separation distance.”For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.But while elections continue, those already elected are staying home. The Illinois House on Monday postponed its session in Springfield until danger from COVID-19 abates.A memo to members from Jessica Basham, chief of staff to the House speaker, said the session schedule is under daily review “and should be considered ‘in flux’” because of the potentially deadly illness caused by the new coronavirus.“Any call for session will not be made lightly — the greatest priority is the consideration of the health and safety of all our communities,” Basham wrote. “A call to return to Springfield amidst this public health emergency would occur only if necessary.”John Patterson, spokesman for the Senate president, said that chamber’s schedule is under evaluation.“The cancellation of this week’s session days bought us more time to explore legislative priorities and scheduling,” Patterson said. “We are taking it day by day at this point.”———Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnorCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

