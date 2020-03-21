Illinois emissions testing halted during coronavirus crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has temporarily shuttered the state’s vehicle emissions-testing stations to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay at home” directive to fight the spread of the coronavirus.The state EPA announced that emissions stations will be closed Saturday through April 7. That period could be extended however, depending on circumstances surrounding what is currently a growing number of illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus.The Illinois Air Team Call Center will remain open to address motorists’ questions about emissions testing. Motorists may visit the call center’s website or call 844-258-9071 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 7: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Expiration dates for renewing vehicle registrations have been extended by one month by the Illinois secretary of state’s office.———Illinois Air Team Call Center: 844-258-9071Online: http://illinoisairteam.net

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

