Illinois crash shuts down northbound I-55 near Route 4

MADISON COUNTY — A crash Wednesday morning involving two tractor-trailers has closed northbound Interstate 55 near Route 4, the Illinois State Police said.The crash about 5:40 a.m. was near milepost 33, where I-55 travels under Route 4.Trooper Joshua Korando said he had no details about injuries. One of the trucks overturned and was on its side.Both northbound lanes of I-55 there are blocked, he said. Traffic is being diverted onto Route 4.Korando said the investigation and closure there could last hours.

