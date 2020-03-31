Illinois COVID-19 deaths reach 99, Missouri cases increase by almost 300

ST. LOUIS — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise Tuesday to now more than 750 in the St. Louis region, including eight deaths. Missouri’s known cases of the new coronavirus rose by 290 to 1,327 Tuesday, including 14 deaths. That’s up 420% from one week earlier.

The state health department reports 492 cases in St. Louis County, up from 366 the day before. St. Louis County also confirmed its third COVID-19 death Tuesday, Juanita Eason Graham, 55, a former preschool teacher who had died by Saturday. The state health department reported 71 confirmed cases in St. Charles County Tuesday, including two deaths. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday there were 150 cases in St. Louis city, including one death. In Illinois, there were 26 more deaths announced Tuesday and 937 new cases. The state’s total now stands at 5,994 cases and 99 deaths. The state’s cases have about tripled within the last week.Illinois cases include 43 in St. Clair County, where there have been two deaths, and 16 in Madison County.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The H1N1 flu that caused a pandemic in 2009 was much less deadly and contagious than COVID-19.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

The guard will help Missouri coordinate its response to the coronavirus. The mobilization lasts until May 15, unless the governor extends it.

