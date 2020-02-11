🔥Illinois college’s newest program this fall: how to grow cannabis🔥

WIU offered a trial class on cannabis production last spring, Baker said. At least 17 students enrolled in the class.Because of the interest, the university wanted to move quickly, building a program around established courses to gauge students interest, he said. “Growing plants is what we do, so we felt pretty confident about moving forward,” Baker said. “But like anything it’s going to take some time to figure out the needs and interests of our students and hit the mark on that.” The key class for the minor course will teach students about cannabis anatomy, physiology, breeding, propagation methods, management techniques, post-harvest processing, commercial production, crop rotations and product applications, Baker said. Students can also take other classes on horticulture, plant biology, plant genetics, pest management, plant breeding and two cultivation methods preferred by the marijuana industry: greenhouse management and hydroponics, a method of growing plants without soil in a water solvent. “You just don’t know where the market is going to go from here,” Baker said. “But there are a lot of different facets here and students will see some opportunities that we’ve never seen before.”