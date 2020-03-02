Illini extend Underwood through 2026 season

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger

CHAMPAIGN — On the cusp of what will likely be the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has received a contract extension.On Monday, University of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced the three-year extension for Underwood, which runs through 2026, and extensions for his coaching staff through 2022, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees at its March 12 meeting. The new agreement keeps Underwood, who signed his original six-year contract in 2017, at Illinois through at least the 2026 season.Underwood’s new contract moves his base salary to $3.4 million, which ranks in the upper quarter of the Big Ten Conference. He will receive annual increases that will grow his salary to $4.0 million for the 2025-26 season, the last year of the extension. Underwood is also in line to earn a new $750,000 retention bonus if he concludes the contract’s new term as the Illinois head coach.If Underwood were to accept a coaching position elsewhere, he would owe the university an $8 million buyout, which will decrease each year of the agreement. The contract also allows for a series of subsequent extensions each time the team reaches the NCAA Tournament from 2022 to 2025, with the potential to extend the agreement through 2030.As part of the extensions for the assistant coaching staff, Illinois is increasing the salary pool for the on-court assistant coaches by more than 25 percent. Assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Ron Coleman and Stephen Gentry will have agreements that run through the conclusion of the 2022 season. Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher agreed to an extension through the 2022 season as well.The Illini currently sit in a tie for second place in the Big Ten Conference, behind Maryland. Illinois has 12 league victories, its most since 2005, and has secured its first winning record in conference play since 2010.Underwood was most recently named to the 2020 Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List. No. 23 Illinois is riding a four-game winning streak with two games remaining in the regular season.”Serving as head coach at the University of Illinois is a professional dream come true,” Underwood said in the statement. “I am honored to be one part of what is a collective effort in working to get Illinois Basketball where it needs to be. Building a program is hard work; there are no short cuts. But I am excited by the growth we’ve seen. We are gaining momentum and continuing to climb that mountain.”The credit goes to our players. As a coach, I always have a mindset toward that locker room and those wearing the jersey. We have high-character young men who work hard in the classroom, give everything they have when it comes to basketball, and are doing things the right way off the court.”The Illini own the largest turnaround (+10.0) among schools from the six major conferences, and stand eighth across all of Division I for most improved teams. Currently riding a four-game win streak, Illinois is ranked No. 23 in this week’s Associated Press poll.Illinois reached as high as 20th in KenPom ratings on Feb. 1, the team’s best ranking since the end of the 2010-11 season. That came on the heels of a seven-game Big Ten winning streak from Jan. 5-30, the longest for the program since 2004-05.The 2020 Illini recruiting class is ranked in the top-15, after signing a top-25 class in 2018. Illinois has signed two players for the 2020 class, and has a verbal commitment from four-star guard Adam Miller from Chicago Morgan Park.”I am extremely pleased with the upward trajectory of our Fighting Illini men’s basketball program and believe we are headed toward a championship future,” Whitman said in a statement. “Under Coach Underwood’s leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom. He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results.”

