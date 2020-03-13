The latest headlines in your inbox

Tube fares will rise each year if Sadiq Khan is re-elected mayor, it was revealed today.

Mr Khan admitted that he would be unable to continue with the four-year partial fares freeze but promised to limit future increases to no more than the “cost of living” — and said there would be no increase in bus fares.

Bus fares would remain at £1.50 until 2025. The “hopper” fare — which allows multiple bus and tram journeys within an hour for no extra charge — would also remain unchanged.

Today’s announcement reflects the precarious state of Transport for London’s finances. It has lost its £700 million annual Government grant and Mr Khan’s fares freeze has deprived it of £640 million in income.

The two-and-a-half year delay in opening Crossrail — which is not due to open until summer 2021 — will cost it £1.35 billion in lost income.

Yesterday the credit rating agency Moody’s estimated a fall in passengers due to coronavirus could cost TfL £400 million by the end of June. Mr Khan, unveiling his 2020 transport manifesto today, said he would examine whether Tube fares could be reduced further for off-peak and weekend travel.

He claimed the current fares freeze had saved a typical London household £200 a year.

It is not known whether the annual increases, which would also apply to London Overground trains, will be based on the CPI rate, inflation or the RPI index, which tends to be higher. Last month’s RPI figure was 2.7 per cent.

Campaign sources said it would depend on how much money TfL receives later this year in the Government’s long-term funding settlement.

“Londoners know they can trust me to keep making transport as affordable as possible. The freeze will mean that in 2025 a single bus fare will still cost £1.50 — exactly the same amount as when I was first elected in 2016,” Mr Khan said.

Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has said he will follow the TfL business plan and increase fares annually by RPI plus one per cent to enable greater investment in the transport network.