Iliza show rescheduled at Stifel Theatre, Mother’s Day Soul Jam and T.D. Jakes comedy show canceled

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

T.D. Jakes’ “A Time to Laugh” show has been canceled at Stifel Theatre along with the Mother’s Day Soul Jam, while Iliza’s comedy show has been postponed and rescheduled. The shows are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Jakes’ show, which also included Nephew Tommy and Tony Roberts, was to take place April 10. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets bought online will be refunded automatically.The Mother’s Day Soul Jam with Heatwave, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, the Emotions, the Stylistics, and Bloodstone was to take place May 8. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets bought online will be refunded automatically.Iliza’s April 23 concert moves to Sept. 24. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. For more information about tickets go to point of purchase. As previously announced, Variety St. Louis’ fundraiser with Steely Dan is canceled.Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The playlist includes “U Can’t Touch This,” “From a Distance” and “Hands Clean.”

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as more information is forthcoming. There’s no refund information available yet.

Jeremiah Johnson’s new album “Heaven’s to Betsy” is looking like a hit. The album from the St. Louis singer and guitarist debuted at No. 3 on …

Shows from the Infamous Stringdusters, Jake’s Leg, and Rhett Price are also affected.

Grelle’s album release concert at Off Broadway this weekend is canceled, as is the European tour that was scheduled to follow the St. Louis show.

The show is a stop on the band’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour.” Tickets go on sale March 20.

The annual event was scheduled to take place May 2.

The original dates were June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn.

All concerts scheduled to take place at River City Casino now through April will be rescheduled out of concern for “the health and well being …

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)