🔥Iker Muniain gives Athletic Club Copa del Rey semi-final advantage with first leg win at San Mames🔥

Iker Muniain’s first-half strike gave Athletic Club a 1-0 win at home to Granada in the teams’ Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday night.

Back at San Mames just six nights after knocking out Barcelona with a dramatic 1-0 victory on Thursday, Athletic dominated virtually from start to finish in this one.

Inaki Williams, who had hit the winner in stoppage time against the Catalans, was involved in most of the Basques’ best play, but was twice denied by Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva in the first half.

Athletic finally found the breakthrough three minutes before the interval and Williams played a pivotal part. The forward controlled the ball on the run down the left and sent in a low cross to hand Muniain a simple finish from close range.

There was some suspicion of handball, but replays showed it seemed to hit his shoulder and the goal stood.

Granada switched to three at the back for the second half, but still struggled to contain the home side and Athletic thought they had doubled their lead on the hour when Ander Capa brought the ball down and volleyed in from the edge of the area,

This one was denied by a VAR check, though, as Williams was offside and obstructed the view of Rui Silva, even lifting a leg to let the ball pass on its way into the net.

Coach Gaizka Garitano sent on 39-year-old Aritz Aduriz in place of Raul Garcia for the final quarter of the match, but Athletic could not find a second goal and Granada came close late on as Carlos Neva’s fierce drive was parried by Unai Simon.

In the end, it was a deserved win for the Basques and they take a narrow lead to Granada for the second leg, which will be played early next month.

Real Sociedad meet Segunda side Mirandes in the first leg of the other semi-final on Thursday.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-12T21:57:29.693Z

FULL TIME | Athletic Club 1-0 Granada

2020-02-12T21:51:56.916Z

90 mins 1: Into four minutes of added time at San Mames…

2020-02-12T21:49:50.813Z

88 mins: Free-kick is curled deep into the area, but Unai Simon claims it with conviction. Time running out at San Mames…

2020-02-12T21:48:59.746Z

87 mins: Granada win a free-kick on the left…

SUBS

2020-02-12T21:47:41.226Z

85 mins: And a change for Granada now, after dealing with an Athletic free-kick as Domingos Duarte is replaced by Yan Eteki…

SUBS

2020-02-12T21:45:40.216Z

84 mins: Dani Garcia goes off for Athletic and is replaced by Mikel San Jose…

2020-02-12T21:44:50.876Z

83 mins: The corner is flicked on dangerously at the near post, but Simon claims it…

2020-02-12T21:44:19.916Z

82 mins: Granada break and after a cross is blocked, the ball falls to Carlos Neva, whose fierce left-footed drive is pushed wide by Unai Simon for a corner at his near post. Great effort from the defender…

2020-02-12T21:42:38.656Z

81 mins: Williams into Aduriz, but the striker is crowded out on the edge of the box and forced back…

2020-02-12T21:40:42.476Z

79 mins: Rui Sllva off his line to claim another dangerous ball from the left…

2020-02-12T21:38:39.926Z

77 mins: Unai Simon collects and the Athletic goalkeeper was also fouled. Free-kick to the home side…

2020-02-12T21:38:01.703Z

76 mins: Granada win a corner on the left…

2020-02-12T21:37:22.810Z

75 mins: Capa sends a ball in from the right. It was probably meant to be a cross, but flies over the crossbar…

2020-02-12T21:36:31.900Z

74 mins: Aduriz throws himself at a Williams cross, but can’t get there… Athletic have had 20 crosses into the area. Granada, by comparison, just seven…

2020-02-12T21:34:40.700Z

73 mins: Granada, playing three at the back since the break, struggling to clear their lines here…

SUBS

2020-02-12T21:32:11.086Z

71 mins: Granada make a change as Gil Dias replaces Darwin Machis…

2020-02-12T21:31:28.180Z

70 mins: Williams into the area on the left, cuts inside and hits a shot aiming for the far corner. Rui Silva pushes it wide…

2020-02-12T21:29:44.916Z

68 mins: Aduriz immediately penalised for an elbow on Domingos Duarte and then winds up the Granada player afterwards!

SUBS

2020-02-12T21:28:26.123Z

67 mins: Athletic make a change in attack as Raul Garcia goes off and is replaced by 39-year-old Aritz Aduriz…

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-12T21:27:07.570Z

65 mins: Soldado booked for taking out Martinez. He can have no complaints, but he does, of course…