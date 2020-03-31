🔥IKEA opens drive-thru NHS coronavirus testing centre at Wembley store🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers has opened at Ikea’s Wembley store.

The testing centre could be one of several NHS coronavirus testing sites set up at Ikea branches, the Swedish furniture company said.

The government and NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens last week promised that antigen testing – which ascertains whether someone currently has the virus – for NHS staff would be “dramatically scaled up” this week.

The UK government has come under fire for fewer tests being carried out than in other countries.

Last Friday, Chessington World of Adventures set up facilities to test NHS workers for coronavirus, with nurses taking swabs through car windows.

An Ikea spokeswoman said: “Today, a drive-through NHS Covid-19 test centre has opened in the car park of our Wembley store.

“We are incredibly proud that we are able to support the government and the NHS in this small way, and are working with them to identify any additional sites that could also support the national effort.”

The furniture giant said this is currently its only store with a Covid-19 testing facility but “it may not remain that way as the situation continues to evolve”.

Trusts have been told to set aside 15 per cent of their daily coronavirus tests for NHS key workers who are quarantining at home with others.