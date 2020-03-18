🔥If you want toilet roll, queue at 4.30🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

“If you want loo roll, come and queue at 4.30am for our opening at 5am.” This was the advice of the store manager at a Tesco Extra superstore in north London yesterday morning as anxious customers came to load up on essential items — and left empty-handed.

No loo roll, no pasta, no flour, no lentils, no baked beans, no long-life milk, no porridge, no wet wipes and no washing powder. That was the depressing, if fast-changing, picture with entire aisles left bare, despite 24-hour retailers like Tesco introducing reduced shopping hours of 5am to 10pm to allow “safe overnight restocking” and despite rationing shoppers on key staples. This morning, Sainsbury’s announced a form of rationing: customers can buy a maximum of two of the most popular items including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk. It also announced today that it plans to roll out an expanded click and collect” service for self-isolating customers, and plans to shut cafés and fresh-food counters. Waitrose plans to draft in more staff.

Still, at Costco in Wembley, it was a desperate story, with frustrated customers queueing two hours for the wholesaler’s 10am opening, only to discover that the overnight delivery of four pallets of toilet paper had disappeared in 15 minutes. “Come tomorrow and make sure you get here before 8am,” a store assistant tried to assuage customers. By midday Costco had also run out of sanitisers, tissues, wet wipes and tinned tomatoes.

But as I joined the worried well on a fruitless hunt for many essential items — visiting a wholesaler, a superstore and several convenience stores — it was not just the lack of loo roll that was focusing minds. Rather, as coronavirus cases worldwide approached the 200,000 mark, it was what many are calling the “lack of leadership” around what constitutes “safe shopping”.

“Why are there no notices for customers to keep a safe distance of two metres from each other?” asked Michael, 52, a software salesman in Tesco. “And why are cashiers not wearing surgical gloves to protect them from customers? Because if they catch the virus, not only is it bad for them, but it’s bad for me and all the other customers they deal with.”

London panic buying during the Coronavirus outbreak – In pictures

Food retailer cashiers are the new frontline workers. As Graeme, 54, a social worker, added: “Food is the one thing we all need to buy, but coming here makes me anxious. There are so many shoppers in close proximity and some will be infectious without knowing it. The authorities need to impose clear rules because we Brits are too polite to decide them ourselves.”

The worry that food retailers will become hotspots for coronavirus contagion was rammed home when Costco customer Ellen, a staff nurse at a private hospital, announced 10 minutes into her chat with me that she “probably has coronavirus”. “I had to take my daughter to A&E last night because she had a terrible fever and a dry cough and I am very worried,” she said.

Alarmingly, Ellen was not wearing a mask, nor gloves, nor keeping a safe distance from other shoppers. As a nurse, she should have known better, but I watched her fill her trolley with kitchen roll she intended to “cut in half and use for toilet paper” and then pass her unloaded trolley to a customer who grasped the handle, putting his bare hands where hers had just been.

Experts warn the lack of leadership on social distancing could be catastrophic. Professor John Oxford, a virologist and emeritus professor at Queen Mary University of London, told the Standard: “I have been looking at coronas for 50 years and I can tell you that the thing I am most worried about when I wake up in the morning is that the Government has not been clear enough on the importance of social distancing.

“Let me be clear: if you are out shopping or somewhere in public and you can smell somebody’s breath and they have coronavirus, you are close enough to breath it in. Unless Boris and the Government start to give very specific instructions to people on how far apart they need to be in public to stay safe, we are sleepwalking into disaster.”

Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for NHS England, has issued similarly blunt advice. “The importance of adhering to social distancing measures will make the difference as to whether the NHS copes or not,” he said yesterday.

But their words had not, it seemed, reached the ears of the Government nor food industry bosses. When I asked the Tesco manager what they were doing to protect cashiers and customers, he said: “If a cashier asks for gloves, we supply them, but it’s up to them what they do. We are not imposing restrictions on customers except for rationing items like loo roll, nappies, baby milk, pasta, water, bleaches, sprays, antibacterial wipes and tinned vegetables. And people can pay using hard currency or credit cards and cashiers can decide to clean their hands with wipes or not.”

Did he think that was enough? “We are following Government guidance,” he said. “Changes will come I am sure, but we wait for the Government to advise us.”

Another criticism was the lack of prioritisation of the elderly. Annabel Carmichael, 62, shopping at 11am at the Tesco superstore, said: “I have a severely disabled husband and we need wet wipes and loo paper, but there was nothing left in store. They told me to come back at 5am tomorrow but I am my husband’s carer and I can’t leave him at that hour. I’d like to see stock set aside for vulnerable adults, the elderly and for carers.”

With Tesco online saying “no slots available” for home delivery for the next three weeks, and not permitting customers to book dates beyond then, customers like Annabel were feeling alarmed. “What are we to do? I bought the last two boxes of washing powder, but I can’t get the essentials I need,” she said. The atmosphere inside Tesco was at least “civilised”, “unlike the day before at Costco”, she added. “I was in this enormous queue to pay for groceries and when I darted off to pick up a pack of tea, the man behind me pushed my trolley out of the queue. When I protested, he started shouting at me. I had a panic attack right there. They had to call a medic. It was horrible.”

Are supermarkets planning special measures to help the elderly? “No comment,” said the Costco manager. “Discussions are ongoing,” said the Tesco manager. But as we spoke, some chains, including Iceland, announced they would set aside a couple of hours for older and more vulnerable shoppers, and Sainsbury’s said it would reserve the first hour of trading in all stores on Thursday as well as giving online priority to the over-70s and the disabled.

I continued my search for essential items at several local convenience stores in Crouch End. “No loo roll, no flour,” said the cashier of one. When were they expecting stocks? “Not sure,” he said. “We get no information.”

At another convenience store around the corner, it was also slim pickings. There were four customers in the queue, all sensibly standing a couple of metres apart and eyeing each other with fear should anyone venture too close. A self-policing social distancing etiquette seemed to operate here more than in the superstores, perhaps because it was local. But loo paper was just as scarce — they hadn’t had any for days. I heard a story of how one man had been photographed selling it from his car. There was also a mocked-up video clip on social media showing someone buying their Starbucks coffee with pieces of loo roll. One unimpressed customer, a visitor from Australia, said: “Know how you tell a person’s IQ? Start at 150 and deduct the number of toilet rolls they’ve bought.”

In the end, it was at the most unlikely of places that I finally hunted down some loo paper. It turned out that my local pharmacy, Coral, had eight rolls tucked away. I snaffled four. And then, next door at the Haelan Centre, a health-food store, the cashier cheerily announced that some toilet roll had just arrived minutes before. I bought a pack of nine rolls. Then I thought of my daughter and her husband and grabbed another.

As I walked home, an elderly woman coming out of her house looked at me, guiltily laden, and said: “I know where to come if I run out.”