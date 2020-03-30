🔥If you liked Tiger King on Netflix you need to watch this big cat documentary🔥

Netflix’s Tiger King has well and truly taken the world by storm, telling the salacious and scandalous tale of zoo owner Joe Exotic and his rival Carole Baskin.

The docuseries, which is made up of seven episodes, landed on the streaming site in early March and has quickly became one of the most-watched titles in Netflix’s arsenal.

It’s centred around so-called Joe Exotic, the mulleted, gun-toting manager of an expansive exotic animal park in Oklahoma, which at one point boasted the largest tiger collection in America.

From the offset, the series grabs viewers – not just for the fact Exotic is perhaps one of the most eccentric characters we’ve ever come across, but also by feeding us just the briefest snippet about him being incarcerated for plotting to kill Baskin.

Tiger King well and truly has the world hooked (Netflix)

Baskin herself is set up to be an animal rights advocate, running a big cat sanctuary in Tampa, Florida. However, as the narrative plays out, we learn there is much more to it as details of her and Joe’s deep rivalry are revealed.

But, if like us, you have devoured Tiger King already and are looking for your next fix, we have the perfect solution: you need to watch Cat Dancers.

Created in 2007, the Harris Fishman-directed documentary film runs at just over an hour and will have you hooked from the start.

Cat Dancers is a fascinating documentary about how a performing trio’s relationship went awry (RJC Productions)

Cat Dancers is told through the perspective of Ron Holiday, a former performer who used big cats, such as leopards, tigers and jaguars, as part of his act with wife Joy.

The couple toured the country with their exotic animal performances, before they were later joined by a third member, Chuck Lizza.

It soon became clear that beyond having just a working relationship, the three of them shared a much deeper connection, and became romantically involved.

However, the love triangle soon becomes a very troubled dynamic, which culminates in utter disaster and tragedy.

You can watch Cat Dancers by downloading it from iTunes here. Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.