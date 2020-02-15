🔥ID’s released of Kentucky group, women and girls, killed in fatal crash on Highway 40🔥

1 of 2

Crews tend to the victims of a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of Katherine Bogan.

UPDATED at 6:40 p.m Friday with the names of the deceased.ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The Missouri Highway Patrol released the identifications of two of the four people killed on Highway 40 after a pickup truck crossed a grassy median on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and veered into oncoming traffic on Friday morning. All four killed were from Louisville, Kentucky, the state patrol said. The two 44-year-old women are Carrie McCaw and Lesley Prather. Two 12-year-old girls also died, and the patrol did not release their names because they are minors The crash occurred about 11 a.m. near Highway N and Exit 4A. The eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with two passenger vehicles, including a minivan. All four occupants of the minivan were killed, said patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.The driver of the pickup suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Thompson said. Two people in the other passenger car suffered no serious injuries, he added. Two of the people in the minivan died at the scene and the other two died at a hospital. Thompson said he didn’t know if the four were related. Their names were withheld Friday until family members could be notified.Authorities have not revealed what may have caused the driver of the pickup to lose control. An investigation is underway.