🔥Idris Elba's wife Sabrina 'assumes she'll test positive' for coronavirus after actor's diagnosis🔥

Sabrina Elba has said while she hasn’t yet been tested for coronavirus, she assumes that she will “probably” test positive after her husband’s diagnosis.

After Idris revealed he has Covid-19, Sabrina posted an Instagram story offering an update on the couples’ progress.

She wrote: “We are ok! We are both in quarantine with no symptoms.

“It’s safe to assume I’ll probably test positive for but they’re [sic] aren’t enough tests at the moment. I will keep you all updated.”

(Instagram)

The Canadian model added: ‘Overwhelmed by all the loving messages, thank you.”

Sabrina also posted a photo from Global Citizen calling upon people to donate, to help with funds during the coronavirus crisis.

In his post, Idris revealed he has been “isolated” since finding out he had the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he told fans. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic and has claimed the lives of 7,180 people with 183,736 global cases.

Last week, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed that they had tested positive in Australia.

The couple have now left hospital and thanked fans their support as they recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Susanna Reid is among the Brits self-isolating after one of her sons developed a cough.