🔥Idris Elba slams bizarre claim celebrities are paid to say they have coronavirus in Instagram video🔥

Idris Elba has hit out at rapper Cardi B, after she claimed celebrities are being paid to say they tested positive for coronavirus.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B, 27, fuelled internet conspiracies in an Instagram Live story, where she said the high-profile names who have contracted the deadly virus sound like they are in “a Flat Tummy Tea commercial,” referring to detox products influencers are paid to promote online.

Now, the 47-year-old Luther star, whose wife Sabrina also tested positive, has hit back with a live story of his own, describing her claims as “bull.”

“This idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus? That’s absolute bulls,” he said.

Criticism: Idris Elba slammed the conspiracy theory (Reuters)

“Such stupidness. People want to spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid.

“It’s the quickest way to get people sick because there’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it if we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

Celebrities have also been criticised for having access to coronavirus tests, when many frontline NHS workers are currently unable to assess whether they have the virus because of lack of testing kits.

However, Elba defended the fact he had been tested for Covid-19, and argued it was not worth arguing about privilege when it came to the virus.

“I think the debate about rich and poor and who’s getting it and who’s not, I think, is not a healthy debate,” he argued.

“It’s like, I got a test but I also got Covid. Does that make me preferential? I don’t understand that.

“I don’t feel like I’m privileged because I got a test because I actually contracted it.”

Cardi B has since defended her claims in a separate video, saying: “I said what I said.”

Elba is one of many famous faces who have contracted the deadly Covid-19 strain.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for the disease while out in Australia, and have since told fans they are “feeling better.”

Elsewhere, Quantum of Solace actor Olga Kurylenko says she has now “completely recovered” from coronavirus.