🔥Idris Elba says he's worried about coronavirus diagnosis because asthma puts him in 'high risk category'🔥

Idris Elba has said he is “feeling OK” after being diagnosed with coronavirus but is worried about it because he suffers from asthma.

In a live broadcast on social media the actor joked that Covid-19 was “definitely not on my bucket list” especially because of his health condition.

The Luther star said he was worried about how being asthmatic could make having the virus “really complicated, really quickly”.

Speaking on Twitter on Tuesday evening, he said: “I have asthma, so I sort of fit into the high category of most at risk.

“I have a respiratory issue and I have had asthma all my life. Catching corona was definitely not on my bucket list at all but even my asthma is OK.”

Having a health condition does not make you more likely than anyone else to contract coronavirus, which is a respiratory disease, experts have said.

But the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and people who have underlying chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, or asthma, could be more at risk of its severe effects.

Elba added: “Of course I’m worried. I’m worried about having the virus, I’m worried about having asthma and how that could make things really complicated for me really quickly.”

He said he was inspired to share information about what having the virus is like by fellow actor Tom Hanks, who has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Elba, 47, said he had been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus earlier this month.

As he revealed on Monday that he had been diagnosed, the star told fans to “stay home” and “be pragmatic,” and not panic.

