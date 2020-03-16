🔥Idris Elba Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Watch His Video Message To Fans🔥

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to progress, and policies of social distancing and self-quarantining are beginning to pick up steam, we’re starting to see the inevitable rise in cases that have been developing due to the rather stealthy nature of this virus. Which leads to the unfortunate news that Cats and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor Idris Elba has confirmed, in a video to his fans, that he is positive for the coronavirus.

Watch his explanation, through his latest social media post, below:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???????????????? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Last week, Elba had undergone a self-quarantine, after realizing he had been exposed to someone who eventually tested positive for COVID-19, and the results of his own test were made public today. Per his recent announcement on Twitter, the actor is not symptomatic as of yet, and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, has not been tested yet herself.

This news comes not too long after earlier COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the movie world, as not only were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson found to be positive while in Australia, but Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko had made an announcement earlier today that she too is currently quarantined with this particular virus herself.

Idris Elba’s latest film, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, had just recently wrapped, so there’s no word on how or if this exposure was suffered on the set of that particular project, and if any further tests are being taken by those on that set. But as soon as we have further details here at CinemaBlend, we’ll report them the moment they break. In the meantime, our best wishes go out to Elba and his family, as well as all who are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.