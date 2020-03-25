🔥Idris Elba Explains Why Coronavirus Is Really So Scary: ‘I’ve Had No Symptoms’🔥

A little over a week ago, actor Idris Elba had reported that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and went into a period of quarantine with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba. It’s unknown how long into his bout with the coronavirus he was when he made that report, but one would think that by this time he’d be symptomatic and showing is condition. But as he’s now revealed, Elba is still asymptomatic; showing the really scary side to this serious ailment.

During a recent interview, the actor spoke about his ultimate fear involving COVID-19, in the following context:

I’m glad you brought that up because I think that’s a key component here. I could be in the public. I could be at home amongst my family. I could be still spreading it and I have no symptoms.

This comes from part of a conversation that Idris Elba had with Oprah Winfrey, as part of her new Apple TV+ show Oprah Talks: COVID-19. In a series of interviews that focus solely on the coronavirus crisis, Winfrey mixes testimonials, spiritual guidance, and human interest stories, along with actual accounts of what’s been taking place during this unique crisis.

Idris Elba’s fears about spreading the virus while asymptomatic are, indeed, a major part of the reason most of the world has engaged in quarantine protocols, as COVID-19 can be in a patient’s system for weeks before actually manifesting symptoms. All the while, the patient is able to spread the virus, without even knowing it.

It’s a natural fit that Elba be the show’s first guest, as he was one of the first celebrities to announce they were positive for COVID-19, around the same time that stars like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, as well as Quantum of Solace star Olga Kuryalenko, came forward with their individual diagnoses.

Since his diagnosis, Idris Elba has seen support from many members of his circle of friends and family. Not only has The Suicide Squad director James Gunn exhibited the same fears while also praising his friend and co-worker’s attitude, but Elba’s wife Sabrina also went on record as to why she decided to quarantine with her husband throughout this health scare. Ms. Dhowre-Elba has also recently been confirmed as carrying the COVID-19 virus.

These are difficult and scary times, but an open dialogue full of carefully confirmed knowledge is most beneficial to the public. We here at CinemaBlend wish a speedy recovery to those who are currently suffering from COVID-19, and advise our readers to exercise caution, while keeping up their spirits.

Oprah Talks: COVID-19 is currently available on Apple TV+. Meanwhile, Idris Elba can currently be seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on HBO and its streaming platforms, and Cats, which is currently available on digital HD.