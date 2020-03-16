🔥Idris Elba confirms he has tested positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Idris Elba has said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter “I feel OK” and does not have any symptoms.

Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he said. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

More follows…

