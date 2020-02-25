🔥ICYMI: A look back at Sunday’s 60 Minutes🔥
Here’s what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.Bernie Sanders on being the Democratic front-runner and taking on Donald Trump
Bernie Sanders: The 60 Minutes Interview
The long pursuit of justice for victims of MH17, the passenger jet shot down over Ukraine
Still no justice for MH17 as reconstructed plane shows shrapnel damage from warhead
Meet the blind piano player who’s so good, scientists are studying him
Matthew Whitaker: 60 Minutes profiles the blind musical prodigy
Remembering 60 Minutes producer Katy Textor
Remembering 60 Minutes producer Katy Textor
How Bellingcat tracked a Russian missile system in Ukraine
How Bellingcat tracked a Russian missile system in Ukraine
60 Minutes producer explains the evolution of the story on MH17
60 Minutes producer Henry Schuster explains the evolution of the story on MH17
Jazz musicians Matthew Whitaker and Davell Crawford jam out
Jazz musicians Matthew Whitaker and Davell Crawford seamlessly jam
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.