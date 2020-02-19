🔥ICYMI: A look back at Sunday’s 60 Minutes🔥
Here’s what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.Climate change’s role in Australia’s fires
President Trump, CrowdStrike and “the server”
“West Side Story”: The 2020 take on a Broadway classic
Australia’s bushfires impact a 60 Minutes team
“West Side Story” lyrics still embarrass Sondheim
Former Australian PM calls party colleagues’ conduct over climate change “idiotic”
