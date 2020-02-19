🔥ICYMI: A look back at Sunday’s 60 Minutes🔥

Here’s what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.Climate change’s role in Australia’s fires

Climate change’s role in Australia’s fires

President Trump, CrowdStrike and “the server”

President Trump, CrowdStrike and “the server”

“West Side Story”: The 2020 take on a Broadway classic

“West Side Story”: The 2020 take on a Broadway classic

Australia’s bushfires impact a 60 Minutes team

Australia’s bushfires impact a 60 Minutes team

“West Side Story” lyrics still embarrass Sondheim

What embarrasses Stephen Sondheim?

Former Australian PM calls party colleagues’ conduct over climate change “idiotic”

Ousted Australian PM calls own party members conduct over climate change “idiotic”

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.