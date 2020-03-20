🔥Iconic Italian deli in Soho raises more than £11,000 to feed pasta to axed workers🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An iconic Italian deli which has served London for more than 75 years is raising money so it can supply pasta and sauce to people in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

Lina Stores, which has a site in Soho and another in King’s Cross, wants to make provisions for hospitality staff whose jobs have been cut and people in at risk groups.

“We want to look after London – the community that has been supporting us for over 75 years,” the store, which opened in the 1940s, said in a Go Fund Me page, which has raised more than £11,000 so far and has an aim of £20,000.

It comes as staff face growing uncertainty over employment, as social distancing measures see business struggle.

People have been advised to not go to pubs, restaurants, theatres and to limit other gatherings – which have seen a major downturn in business for the hospitality industry.

This has seen rafts of redundancies, with calls for the government to enact measures to support those losing work further.

Lina Stores itself has closed its restaurants, though its delis have remained open.

It is unclear when the restaurants will reopen.