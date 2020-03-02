🔥Iceland confirms first three cases of coronavirus, in patients returning from Italy🔥
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The first three cases of people infected with coronavirus have been confirmed in Iceland, the country’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said in a statement late on Sunday.
The first patient was diagnosed on Friday while two other patients were confirmed during the weekend. All three patients had spent time on holiday in northern Italy, authorities said.
Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Alison Williams
