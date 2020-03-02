iceland-confirms-first-three-cases-of-coronavirus,-in-patients-returning-from-italy

🔥Iceland confirms first three cases of coronavirus, in patients returning from Italy🔥

News
mariya smith0

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The first three cases of people infected with coronavirus have been confirmed in Iceland, the country’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said in a statement late on Sunday.

The first patient was diagnosed on Friday while two other patients were confirmed during the weekend. All three patients had spent time on holiday in northern Italy, authorities said.

Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Alison Williams

Related Posts

why-a-day-like-sunday-hasn’t-been-seen-in-900-years

Why A Day Like Sunday Hasn’t Been Seen In 900 Years

John koli
justice-department-denies-attorney-general-william-barr-has-&apos;threatened-to-quit&apos;-over-donald-trump&apos;s-tweets

🔥Justice Department denies Attorney General William Barr has 'threatened to quit' over Donald Trump's tweets🔥

John koli
maria-sharapova-net-worth:-how-much-the-tennis-ace-has-earned-during-her-19-year-career

🔥Maria Sharapova net worth: How much the tennis ace has earned during her 19-year career🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *