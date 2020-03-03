🔥Ibiza hotel launches world-first 'divorce package' for you and 22 of your closest pals🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If you have found yourself newly single – or were one of the victims of this year’s ‘Divorce Day’ in January – a hotel in Ibiza has got your back.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the iconic party hotel which has seen David Guetta and Calvin Harris DJ its pool parties, has unveiled its ‘Ushuaïa Divorce Package’ aimed at the newly-single and their friends.

The first hotel package to be aimed exclusively at singles, it is only valid for two-nights stays and a minimum reservation of 11 rooms.

It includes a ‘Party All Night Long’ room for the party leader and Superior Club rooms for friends, a jacuzzi booking at The Ushuaïa Tower pool, a ‘Be Single’ Finger buffet at the ‘Party All Night Long’ room terrace and a drink on the Up Sky Society rooftop terrace.

With bookings available from May, prices start at a cool £463 per person, per night based on two sharing a room.

The package was developed after the hotel analysed data and found that 57.2 per cent of Spanish marriages end in separation. Statistics from the UK found that searches for ‘I want a divorce’ rose by 230 per cent in the first week of January this year compared to December 2019.

While stag and hen dos are a long-cherished tradition in the UK, ‘divorce dos’ could be the next big thing.