🔥Ibiza and Mallorca to stop unlimited alcohol on all-inclusive holidays🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

One of the selling points of an all-inclusive holiday, for many, is the unlimited alcohol. But this could soon change as new rules are implemented in holiday hotspots like Ibiza and Mallorca to restrict the amount of alcoholic drinks included in all-inclusive packages.

The classic party spots of Magaluf and Playa de Palma in Mallorca, as well as the western end of San Antonio in Ibiza, will be the first holiday resorts to bring in the new rules.

Under the new regulations, a limit of three drinks at both dinner and lunch can be served to each guest but if guests want to drink any more tipples during the day they will need to pay for it themselves.

The new rules have been put in place as a ‘crack down’ on ‘anti-social behaviour’ from British tourists.

“We want British tourists. We don’t want this type of tourism,” says Balearic Islands Tourism minister Iago Negueruela.

“British tourism is essential for our islands. We share with the British government the view that some images of British tourists are embarrassing.

“We want to put a stop to bad behaviour. From April-May this year we will increase the police presence in these areas and the number of inspectors. We will have zero tolerance for tourism excesses.”

The new rules won’t apply to anyone who booked their package holiday in these areas before January 23 this year.

“ABTA strongly supports initiatives that improve the health and safety of holidaymakers, as well as the welfare of local communities,” a spokesperson for the Association of British travel Agents (ABTA) says.

“The restrictions will only apply to certain limited areas in Mallorca and Ibiza rather than the whole of the Balearics as originally proposed. For all-inclusive holidays booked after that date [January 23], we recommend that customers check with the agent or operator selling the holiday, as the exemption will still apply if there was an existing contract between the hotel and the tour operator agreed before that date.”

The start of 2020 has seen a number of regulations introduced to the Balearics – including a ban on advertising organised pub crawls, happy hours in bars and alcohol-based excursions as well as a limit on hours that shops can sell alcohol.