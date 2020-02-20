🔥Ianis Hagi scores twice as Rangers secure stunning Europa League comeback win against Braga🔥

Rangers came from two goals behind to secure a stunning Europa League win over Braga in their Europa League last 32 clash.

The Portuguese side took the lead after 11 minutes when Fransérgio found the net with a stunning strike from 30 yards out.

Braga increased their lead against Rangers just before the hour when Abel Ruiz fired into the corner of the goal after cutting through the home defence.

Ianis Hagi gave Rangers hope as he made it 2-1 with 23 minutes remaining.

The home side were level with 15 minutes to go as Joe Aribo cut in from the left and evaded four defenders before curling a low shot into the goal.

Hagi completed the comeback with his free kick taking a huge deflection off the Braga wall that saw the ball loop past the goalkeeper.

Rangers take a narrow lead into the second leg but will be without top scorer Alfredo Morelos, who picked up a first half booking that rules him out of the trip to Portugal.

Additional reporting from Press Association