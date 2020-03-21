🔥Ian Rutledge struggles in Charles Todd’s new suspense novel, ‘Divided Loyalty’🔥

“A Divided Loyalty”A novel by Charles ToddPublished by Morrow, 336 pages, $27.99

Charles Todd’s exquisitely calibrated novels about Scotland Yard Inspector Ian Rutledge continue to set new standards, even in this, the 22nd novel. Although the Great War ended more than a century ago, Todd’s novels just after that war could easily be set in the 21st century, as former soldier Rutledge’s personal issues and cases remain relevant today.In “A Divided Loyalty,” Rutledge is dispatched to the village of Avebury that was built around a Stonehenge-like prehistoric stone circle located in southwest England’s Wiltshire area. He is following up on the murder of an unidentified woman whose body was found in the stone circle. The case originally was assigned to a colleague, Chief Inspector Brian Leslie, who was unable to solve it.But, as is revealed early on, Brian manipulated the case because not only did he know the woman but he also knows how she was murdered. Rutledge is uncomfortable taking on a case first handled by a superior — and a friend. But as Rutledge delves deeper, he finds discrepancies that cannot be ignored.As usual, the aftermath of WWI plays heavily in this latest novel. Now 1921, Rutledge continues to try to hide how the war affected him because being shellshocked was considered an act of cowardice. Each person dealt with the war differently, as Todd so poignantly shows. Rutledge’s resilience and his complex persona continue to make him an endearing character.